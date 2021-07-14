PORTLAND There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,803, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 251 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 211,315.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 6,086 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 4,925 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,587,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,760,201 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,296 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 122, which is 11 more than day prior. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Tuesday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,801st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,802nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,803rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.