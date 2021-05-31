There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,671, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 201,475.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 10,198 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 24,730 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,210,833 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,601,554 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,157 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 1,850,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,240,922 people who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 249, which is one fewer than say prior. There are 61 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Sunday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,819, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (15), Jackson (17), Josephine (6), Klamath (6), Lane (21), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Marion (31), Morrow (2), Multnomah (39), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Wasco (4), Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,669th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 27 and died on May 29 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,670th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,671st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 17 and died on May 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.