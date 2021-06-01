There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,674, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 177 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 201,649.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 4,361 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 22,982 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,213,453 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,602,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,524 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,853,468 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,242,712 people who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 238, which is 11 fewer than day prior. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Tuesday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,783, which is an 8.0% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 273.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (20), Linn (4), Marion (25), Multnomah (35), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (48) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2,672nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 21 and died on May 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,673rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,674th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 14 and died on May 30 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.