COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 127, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 9, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 79 new confirmed cases and 13 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state total to 3,160. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (2), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Umatilla (4), Washington (6), Yamhill (2).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 125th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 126th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 2 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 127th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
The number of hospitalizations in the 30–39 age group dropped by one. During routine data reconciliation, a person was determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.