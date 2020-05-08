COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 124, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 8, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 75 new confirmed cases and five new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 3,068. The new confirmed cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Clatsop (9), Deschutes (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (13), Morrow (1), Multnomah (30), Polk (2), Umatilla (3), Wasco (1), Washington (8).
During routine data reconciliation, a presumptive case originally reported as a Benton County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Thursday's state total, and the total number of cases in Benton County went down by one to reflect this change.
Also, the number of hospitalizations in the 10-19 age group dropped by one. During routine data reconciliation, a person was determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 122nd COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 3 and died May 6 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 123rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on April 21 and died May 6 at Santiam Memorial Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 124th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died May 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.