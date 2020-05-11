COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 130, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, May 11, according to a news release.
OHA reported 51 new confirmed cases and 7 new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,286. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (2), Clatsop (4), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (14), Polk (3), Washington (14).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 128th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 129th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 9 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 130th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 9 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. She had no known underlying medical conditions.
The number of hospitalizations in the 10-19 age group dropped by one. During routine data reconciliation, a person was determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.
Oregon’s 120th COVID-19 death was previously reported incorrectly. The 120th death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.