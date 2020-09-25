COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 542, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday, Sept. 25, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 457 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday bringing the state total to 32,314.
This is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (73), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Deschutes (17), Jackson (14), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (20), Marion (58), Morrow (4), Multnomah (62), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (4), Wasco (3), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 540th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who died on Sept. 1. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Place of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 541st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 23 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 542nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 18 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Workplace outbreak
An outbreak of 79 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Clatsop County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 15, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
Processing error causes increase in negative case counts
Due to an error with electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) processing, there is an increase in the number of negative cases in OHA’s negative case counts. The increase is more than 7,000 negative cases.
This has no bearing on the presumed and confirmed cases of COVID 19 being reported today.
OHA apologizes for this error and has updated our ELR processing protocol.