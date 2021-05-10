There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,533, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 388 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 191,774.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 28,659 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 34,030 doses per day.
As of today, 1,467,659 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,982,835 people who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 326, which is eight more than day prior. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (76), Clatsop (4), Columbia (12), Coos (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (56), Douglas (6), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (4), Josephine (7), Lane (24), Linn (23), Marion (45), Multnomah (76), Polk (3), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Washington (4) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,531st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,532nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,533rd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on March 8 and died on May 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.