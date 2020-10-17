COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 620, Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Oct. 17, according to a news release.
OHA reported 388 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 39,316. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (4), Coos (5), Crook (5), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Jackson (24), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (48), Linn (8), Malheur (13), Marion (49), Morrow (1), Multnomah (95), Polk (8), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 618th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died Oct. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 619th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died Sept. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 620th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died Oct. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.