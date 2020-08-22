COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Aug. 22, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 24,710.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.