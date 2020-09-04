COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 470, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Sept. 3, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 274 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 27,336.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (23), Marion (36), Morrow (7), Multnomah (65), Umatilla (15), Wasco (4), Washington (40), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 468th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 23, at Vibra Hospital of Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 469th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22, at Providence St. Vincent. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 470th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Aug. 21 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
OHA has more information about Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death first reported on Aug. 22. She was a 37-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions. Due to a data compilation error, she was also reported as Oregon’s 449th COVID-19 death on Aug. 29. OHA regrets the error.