COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 497, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Sept. 10, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 187 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 28,654.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (16), Marion (35), Morrow (1), Multnomah (33), Polk (4), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 495th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 9, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 496th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Sept. 9, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 497th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 8, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Wildfire Evacuation Protocol for People Quarantining or Isolating Due to COVID-19
During Oregon’s wildfires and safety evacuations, it is important to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19, particularly for those in isolation or quarantine due to a positive diagnosis or exposure to the virus.
The first priority in wildfire situations is responding to the evacuation and safety instructions of local and state fire officials – and heeding their warnings. Regardless of disease status, if you are asked or ordered to evacuate, you should do so.
If you or a household member are quarantining or isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please take the following precautions:
■ If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Follow all instructions from fire officials.
■ If you have time, reach out to your local public health authority, who should have already been in contact with you about your isolation/quarantine. They may have solutions to help you continue to isolate/quarantine if you are evacuated.
■ Should you be directed to a shelter or other evacuation space, please let officials know you are in isolation/quarantine so that they can take steps to keep you distanced from other evacuees.
■ Wear a mask at all times when outside your home, or if you may come into contact with people who do not live with you.
■ If you are an older adult or a person with disabilities, reach out to the Aging and Disabilities Resource Connection for information about resources 1-855-ORE-ADRC(1-855-673-2372).
■ Practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, if you must travel outside your home for any reason, including evacuation.
■ More information about wildfire safety and your health is available on healthoregon.org/wildfires.
■ Additional resources can be found by calling 2-1-1.
COVID cases continue to drop
OHA released its weekly report today and during the week from Monday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 6, OHA recorded 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 infection. It’s down 5 percent from the previous week and more than 30 percent since the pandemic’s peak in mid-July.
This marks the fifth consecutive weekly decline. Deaths also declined sharply during that week from 39 to 23. The percentage of positive tests also dropped from 4.4 to 4.3 percent.
The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be persons between 20 and 29 years old. Hospitalizations are highest in the older age groups and nearly half of all deaths were people 80 or older.