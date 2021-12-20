PORTLAND — There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,534, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
OHA also eported 1,941 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 407,153.
The three new deaths and 1,941 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 352, which is 11 fewer than day prior. There are 101 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.
There are 82 available adult ICU beds out of 663 total (12% availability) and 288 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,137 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 11,340 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 19.
The seven-day running average is now 19,569 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,716,356 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 147,955 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,434,917 doses of Moderna and 252,934 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,019,934 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,745,825 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (41), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (21), Columbia (27), Coos (37), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (161), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (106), Jefferson (15), Josephine (60), Klamath (13), Lane (140), Lincoln (16), Linn (110), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (2), Multnomah (390), Polk (17), Sherman (1), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wasco (6), Washington (266) and Yamhill (53).
Oregon reports 833 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 17, 632 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 18 and 476 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 19.
Oregon’s 5,532nd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,533rd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 11 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,534th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.