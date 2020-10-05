The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 572, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, Oct. 5, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 35,049. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).