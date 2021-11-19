There are 28 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,914, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Friday.
OHA also reported 1,090 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 384,062.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 407, which is 12 fewer than day prior. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.
There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 699 total (9% availability) and 261 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,059 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 25,359 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 18.
The seven-day running average is now 18,181 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,435,266 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 43,104 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,168,679 doses of Moderna and 238,090 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,902,606 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,642,003 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (17), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (2), Columbia (17), Coos (21), Crook (21), Curry (1), Deschutes (97), Douglas (60), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (30), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (16), Linn (64), Malheur (6), Marion (97), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (22), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (6), Wasco (3), Washington (111), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 4,887th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,888th COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,889th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 1 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,890th COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 22 and died Sept. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,891st COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 26 and died Sept. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,892nd COVID-19-related death is a 35-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Aug. 5 and died Sept. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,893rd COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 25 and died Sept. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,894th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 17 and died Sept. 2 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,895th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Sept. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,896th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Sept. 2 and died Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,897th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Sept. 3 and died Sept. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,898th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Sept. 20 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,899th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Jackson County who first became symptomatic Nov. 11 and died Nov. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,900th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,901st COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Nov. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,902nd COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 18 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,903rd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Nov. 16 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,904th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 16 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,905th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Umatilla County who died Oct. 8 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,906th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Nov. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,907th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Umatilla County who died Oct. 8 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,908th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,909th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,910th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,911th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Nov. 16 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,912th COVID-19-related death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 29 and died Sept. 23 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,913th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died Oct. 27 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,914th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Marion County who died Aug. 10 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.