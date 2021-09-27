Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
PORTLAND — There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,709, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 3,606 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 324,571.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 866, which is three fewer than last Friday. There are 243 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from last Friday.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (9% availability) and 392 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (9% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 5,460 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 26. Of this total, 1,239 were administered on Sept. 26: 302 were initial doses, 231 were second doses and 696 were third doses. The remaining 4,221 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 26.
The seven-day running average is now 6,989 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,959,803 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,899,711 doses of Moderna and 213,556 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (54), Clackamas (320), Clatsop (85), Columbia (55), Coos (39), Crook (42), Curry (6), Deschutes (309), Douglas (77), Grant (23), Harney (22), Hood River (14), Jackson (149), Jefferson (42), Josephine (70), Klamath (32), Lake (10), Lane (381), Lincoln (35), Linn (227), Malheur (41), Marion (387), Morrow (5), Multnomah (463), Polk (23), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (101), Union (69), Wallowa (18), Wasco (20), Washington (373) and Yamhill (77).
Oregon reports 1,844 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24, 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, and 710 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26.