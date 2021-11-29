There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,142, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
OHA also reported 2,598 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 390,066.
The 27 new deaths and 2,598 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the period between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 396, which is 21 more than day prior. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, with no change from yesterday.
There are 68 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (10% availability) and 368 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,092 (9% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 7,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 28.
The seven-day running average is now 15,401 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,568,720 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 64,464 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,245,750 doses of Moderna and 286,453 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,942,427 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,655,974 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (32), Clackamas (300), Clatsop (29), Columbia (54), Coos (27), Crook (22), Curry (9), Deschutes (282), Douglas (87), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (136), Jefferson (25), Josephine (77), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (177), Lincoln (35), Linn (123), Malheur (6), Marion (230), Morrow (1), Multnomah (417), Polk (28), Tillamook (20),Umatilla (11), Union (18), Wallowa (7), Wasco (1), Washington (340) and Yamhill (52).
Oregon’s 5,116th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Jackson County who died Oct. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,117th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who died Sept. 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,118th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Curry County who died Sept. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,119th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Curry County who died Sept. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,120th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Curry County who died Aug. 30 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,121st COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Aug. 15 and died Aug. 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,122nd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 6 and died Nov. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,123rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,124th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Grant County who died Sept. 4 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,125th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 20 at David Grant Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,126th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,127th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Nov. 26 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,128th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,129th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 21 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,130th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,131st COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,132nd COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,133rd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 19 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,134th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Nov. 5 and died Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,135th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,136th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,137th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,138th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 31 and died Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,139th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Jefferson County who died Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,140th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,141st COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,142nd COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 1 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,990th COVID-19 related death, a 42-year-old-man from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Sept. 3. He was originally reported as having died Sept. 4.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,957th COVID-19 related death, an 84-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 1 and died Sept. 12. She was originally reported as being an 83-year-old woman.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,764th COVID-19 related death, a 59-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 23 and died Sept. 6 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions. He was previously reported as a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who died at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center with no underlying conditions.
A date was incorrectly reported on Nov. 24. Oregon’s 5,095th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.