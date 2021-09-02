Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND— There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,248, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,449 new COVID-19 cases as Thursday, bringing the state total to 281,513.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,131, which is 47 fewer than Wednesday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 50 fewer than day prior.
There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 376 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,315 (9% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 11,496 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 1.
The seven-day running average is now 8,795 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,827,487 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,851,033 first and second doses of Moderna and 200,749 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (18), Clackamas (180), Clatsop (27), Columbia (43), Coos (43), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (149), Douglas (146), Grant (9), Harney (13), Hood River (8), Jackson (202), Jefferson (22), Josephine (119), Klamath (38), Lane (175), Lincoln (51), Linn (131), Malheur (16), Marion (247), Morrow (14), Multnomah (248), Polk (28), Sherman (3), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (84), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (238) and Yamhill (65).
Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in information provided tomorrow.