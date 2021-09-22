Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 26 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,649 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,312 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 317,107.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 939, which is five fewer than Tuesday. There are 270 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than yesterday.
There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (6% availability) and 315 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 9,765 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 21.
The seven-day running average is now 7,763 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,931,592 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,891,669 doses of Moderna and 211,673 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (41), Clackamas (218), Clatsop (14), Columbia (33), Coos (53), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (169), Douglas (59), Gilliam (1), Grant (68), Harney (27), Hood River (9), Jackson (106), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (39), Lake (9), Lane (143), Lincoln (28), Linn (119), Malheur (41), Marion (266), Morrow (7), Multnomah (319), Polk (45), Sherman (1), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (72), Union (16), Wallowa (13), Wasco (18), Washington (224) and Yamhill (53).