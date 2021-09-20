COVID-Klamath

There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,594 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday

Oregon Health Authority also reported 3,359 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 313,161.

The 25 new deaths and 3,349 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Monday, OHA reported that 7,996 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 9. The seven-day running average is now 7,996 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,919,890 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,887,420 doses of Moderna and 210,541 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 968, which is one fewer than day prior. There are 278 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Sunday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (74), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (15), Columbia (40), Coos (59), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (225), Douglas (115), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (18), Hood River (15), Jackson (226), Jefferson (32), Josephine (127), Klamath (56), Lake (16), Lane (363), Lincoln (35), Linn (171), Malheur (38), Marion (398), Morrow (14), Multnomah (413), Polk (55), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (49), Union (67), Wallowa (7), Wasco (23), Washington (313) and Yamhill (80).

Oregon reports 1,597 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17, 996 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept.18, and 766 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept.19.

