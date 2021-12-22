PORTLAND — There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,559, Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday
OHA reported 999 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 408,069.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 338, which is 14 fewer than day prior. There are 85 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 16 fewer than day prior
There are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (9% availability) and 333 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,133 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 21,144 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 20. Of that total, 1,839 were initial doses, 1,511 were second doses and 9,130 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,564 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 20.
The seven-day running average is now 19,178 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,726,092 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 150,288 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,443,221 doses of Moderna and 253,337 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,023,259 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,748,625 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (18), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (25), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (57), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (83), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (114), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (22), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (12), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (105) and Yamhill (28).
Oregon’s 5,535th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 9 and died Oct. 15 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,536th COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 27 and died Nov. 8 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,537th COVID-19 related death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,538th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 19 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,539th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 19 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,540th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Nov. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,541st COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 22 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,542nd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 27 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,543rd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 5 and died Nov. 26 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,544th COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,545th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Nov. 26 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,546th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,547th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,548th COVID-19 related death is a 35-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 8 and died Nov. 4 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,549th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 11 and died Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,550th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 18 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,551st COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,552nd COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 12 and died Dec. 19 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,553rd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 19 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,554th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Yamhill County who died Nov. 30 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,555th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,556th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Dec. 18 and died Dec. 18 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,557th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 19 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,558th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 8 and died Dec. 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,559th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 17 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.