There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,381, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
OHA also reported 834 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 400,188.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 392, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 681 total (8% availability) and 291 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,168 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 30,482 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 9. Of that total, 2,181 were initial doses, 2,444 were second doses and 11,096 were third doses and booster doses.
The seven-day running average is now 23,919 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,614,066 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 116,374 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,353,104 doses of Moderna and 248,635 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,985,954 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,711,248 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (38), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (9), Josephine (23), Klamath (8), Lane (63), Lincoln (19), Linn (49), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (125), Polk (25), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (86), Wheeler (9) and Yamhill (28).
Oregon’s 5,357th COVID-19 related death is a 34-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 7 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,358th COVID-19 related death is a 39-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct.13 and died Oct. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,359th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died Oct. 17 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,360th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,361st COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Oct. 6 and died Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,362nd COVID-19 related death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,363rd COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 21 and died Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,364th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,365th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,366th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Oct. 24 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,367th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Oct. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,368th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,369th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive July 5 and died Oct. 18 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,370th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 23 and died Oct. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,371st COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,372nd COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Dec. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,373rd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,374th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 8 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,375th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Dec. 8 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,376th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Dec. 8 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,377th COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Dec. 7 at St. Charles Bend. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,378th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Coos County who died Nov. 6 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,379th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,380th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 7 and died Dec. 8 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,381st COVID-19 related death is a 29-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Nov. 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.