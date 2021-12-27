There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,623, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday
OHA also reported 3,585 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 414,140.
The 25 new deaths and 3,585 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the four-day period between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 381, which is 23 more than Sunday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (9% availability) and 311 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 3,278 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 26.
The seven-day running average is now 18,801 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,774,636 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 158,669 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,480,850 doses of Moderna and 254,746 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 3,039,196 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,759,458 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (105), Clackamas (428), Clatsop (10), Columbia (30), Coos (26), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (324), Douglas (52), Grant (5), Harney (8), Hood River (13), Jackson (169), Jefferson (25), Josephine (104), Klamath (18), Lane (256), Lincoln (32), Linn (155), Malheur (9), Marion (97), Morrow (7), Multnomah (1,032), Polk (23), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (37), Union (20), Wasco (10), Washington (540) and Yamhill (22).
Oregon reports 1,553 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 23, 958 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24, 515 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 25 and 559 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 26. Due to the holiday weekend, case counts may be lower than anticipated.
Oregon’s 5,599th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Deschutes County who died Aug. 18 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,600th COVID-19 related death is a 44-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Nov. 22 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,601st COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 27 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,602nd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Nov. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,603rd COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 16 and died Nov. 11 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,604th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Oct. 21 and died Nov. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,605th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 4 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,606th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,607th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 10 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,608th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 5 and died Nov. 12 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,609th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Nov. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,610th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 1 and died Nov. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,611th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Nov. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,612th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,613th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Jackson County who died May 11 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,614th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 22 and died Dec. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,615th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,616th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,617th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 16 and died Dec. 23 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,618th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 8 and died Dec. 18; location of death is being confirmed. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,619th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 7 and died Dec. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,620th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,621st COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 22 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,622nd COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,623rd COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.