There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,268, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
OHA reported 2,041 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 396,501.
The 25 new deaths and 2,041 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 418, which is 23 more than Sunday. There are 115 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 12 more than Sunday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (9% availability) and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,113 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On monday, OHA reported that 13,247 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Dec. 5.
The seven-day running average is now 17,275 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,666,268 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 99,557 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,308,889 doses of Moderna and 246,119 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,968,560 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,691,521 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (69), Clackamas (214), Clatsop (18), Columbia (32), Coos (41), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (190), Douglas (84), Harney (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (111), Jefferson (17), Josephine (77), Klamath (11), Lake (7), Lane (132), Lincoln (20), Linn (115), Malheur (3), Marion (127), Morrow (6), Multnomah (351), Polk (22), Tillamook (18), Umatilla (11), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (276), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (38).
Oregon reports 1,041 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 3, 596 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4 and 404 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5.
Due to delayed reporting, a large volume of approximately 7,000 backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received on Dec. 3. Results were from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. As a result, test counts and case counts are higher than anticipated for Dec. 3.
Oregon’s 5,244th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who died Oct. 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,245th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Oct. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,246th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 23 and died Oct. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,247th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 19 and died Oct. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,248th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive July 19 and died Oct. 25 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,249th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Oct. 14 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,250th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 16 and died Nov. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,251st COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,252nd COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Nov. 3 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,253rd COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,254th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Nov. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,255th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 7 and died Oct. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,256th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Lake County who tested positive Oct. 29 and died Nov. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,257th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Nov. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,258th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 9 and died Oct. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,259th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,260th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 3 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,261st COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 2 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,262nd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,263rd COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Dec. 3 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,264th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,265th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Nov. 24 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,266th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 31 and died Nov. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,267th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,268th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,232nd COVID-19 related death, a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Oct. 25. She was originally reported as tested positive Sept. 2.
Note: Oregon’s 5,243rd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 8 and died Oct. 21 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.