There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,186, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
OHA also reported 1,111 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 392,197.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which represents no change from Tuesday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than day prior.
There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 691 total and 270 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,108 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 25,659 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 30.
The seven-day running average is now 12,208 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,534,286 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 70,261 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,267,258 doses of Moderna and 244,207 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,950,723 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,662,164 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (9), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (5), Deschutes (82), Douglas (64), Hood River (8), Jackson (75), Jefferson (6), Josephine (55), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (67), Lincoln (17), Linn (72), Malheur (3), Marion (100), Morrow (3), Multnomah (141), Polk (36), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (102), and Yamhill (25).
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.