The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 202, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m., Sunday, June 28, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 8,341.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.