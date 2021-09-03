Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,272, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,379 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 283,873.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,172, which is 41 more than day prior. There are 309 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Thursday.
There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 683 total (7% availability) and 309 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,289 (7% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 10,701 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 2.
The seven-day running average is now 8,893 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,834,503 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,853,921 first and second doses of Moderna and 201,526 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (21), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (6), Columbia (27), Coos (39), Crook (16), Curry (20), Deschutes (157), Douglas (151), Grant (8), Harney (8), Hood River (2), Jackson (195), Jefferson (15), Josephine (103), Klamath (61), Lake (2), Lane (205), Lincoln (37), Linn (154), Malheur (27), Marion (249), Morrow (11), Multnomah (285), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (31), Umatilla (72), Union (15), Wallowa (23), Wasco (23), Washington (211) and Yamhill (46).