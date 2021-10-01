Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,815, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,686 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 331,709.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 792, which is 24 fewer than Thursday. There are 223 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than Thursday.
There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 696 total (7% availability) and 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,234 (8% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 11,910 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 30. Of this total, 7,349 were administered on Sept. 30: 1,548 were initial doses, 1,909 were second doses and 3,854 were third doses. The remaining 4,561 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 30.
The seven-day running average is now 7,664 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,995,497 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,906,569 doses of Moderna and 215,764 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (29), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (12), Columbia (26), Coos (33), Crook (43), Curry (5), Deschutes (145), Douglas (35), Harney (21), Hood River (14), Jackson (72), Jefferson (14), Josephine (42), Klamath (96), Lake (14), Lane (153), Lincoln (18), Linn (81), Malheur (26), Marion (168), Morrow (10), Multnomah (174), Polk (74), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (60), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (21), Washington (131) and Yamhill (74).
Klamath County has reported 97 total COVID-19 related deaths.