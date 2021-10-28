PORTLAND — There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,358, Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday bringing the state total to 363,648.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 72.1% of the 7,723 reported COVID-19 cases between Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, occurred in people who were unvaccinated.
There were 2,156 breakthrough cases, accounting for 27.9% of all cases.
To date, there have been 35,424 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently four times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.8 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 518, which is 36 fewer than day prior. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Wednesday.
There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 697 total (7% availability) and 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,139 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 22,564 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 27.
Oregon has now administered 3,273,879 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,971,906 doses of Moderna and 226,564 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,810,730 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,606,947 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (24), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (22), Crook (24), Curry (4), Deschutes (117), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (54), Jefferson (21), Josephine (24), Klamath (62), Lake (4), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (76), Malheur (24), Marion (70), Morrow (7), Multnomah (119), Polk (30), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (10), Wallowa (4), Wasco (22), Washington (73) and Yamhill (28).