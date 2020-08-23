The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Aug. 23, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 24,937.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.