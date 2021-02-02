PORTLAND — There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,981, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 619 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 143,978.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 15,967 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,712 doses were administered on Feb. 1 and 5,255 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 1.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 454,246 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 696,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 262, which is nine fewer than Monday. There are 61 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Monday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (8), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (15), Harney (3), Hood River (7), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (18), Lake (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (5), Linn (10), Malheur (5), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (21), Sherman (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).