Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
PORTLAND — There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,221, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,827 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 279,086.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,178, which is 16 more than day prior. There are 358 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 36 more than yesterday.
There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 680 total (8% availability) and 326 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,314 (8% availability).
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 10,897 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Aug. 31.
The seven-day running average is now 8,674 doses per day.
As of Wednesday, 2,634,870 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,407,200 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (21), Clackamas (286), Clatsop (24), Columbia (21), Coos (57), Crook (19), Curry (27), Deschutes (209), Douglas (154), Grant (5), Harney (14), Hood River (20), Jackson (251), Jefferson (22), Josephine (120), Klamath (45), Lake (6), Lane (223), Lincoln (53), Linn (141), Malheur (85), Marion (254), Morrow (7), Multnomah (263), Polk (93),Sherman (5), Tillamook (26), Umatilla (79), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (18), Washington (184) and Yamhill (55).