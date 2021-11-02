PORTLAND — There are 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,405, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,123 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 368,694.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 537, which is three fewer than Monday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than day prior.
There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 678 total (6% availability) and 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,111 (6% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 15,540 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 1.
The seven-day running average is now 16,664 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,311,262 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,020,734 doses of Moderna and 229,261 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,822,346 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,616,696 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (4), Columbia (18), Coos (26), Crook (24), Curry (1), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (44), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (108), Lake (6), Lane (55), Lincoln (12), Linn (40), Malheur (22), Marion (94), Morrow (6), Multnomah (106), Polk (47), Sherman (7), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (25), Washington (83) and Yamhill (72).