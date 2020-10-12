The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 599, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 37,467.
The new cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (31), Linn (7), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (5), Washington (40), and Yamhill (19).