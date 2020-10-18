The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday, Oct. 17, and remains at 620, Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Oct. 18, according to a news release.
OHA reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 39,532. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (8), Columbia (4), Coos (4), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (21), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (58), Polk (2), Umatilla (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), and Yamhill (6).
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.