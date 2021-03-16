There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon raising, the state’s death toll to 2,346, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 160,050.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA could not provide updates for newly administered first and second doses or cumulative doses administered due to a server outage that affected the ALERT Immunization Information System in Oregon and four other jurisdictions. This multi-state outage affected the ability of providers to submit administered vaccine doses, and Oregon’s data totals may be affected in coming days as providers catch up in data entry.
To date, 1,731,755 doses have been delivered to sites reporting to ALERT IIS.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 119, which is one more than day prior. There are 25 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Monday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (5), Marion (34), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).