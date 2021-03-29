There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 164,164.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 18,191 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 142, which is one fewer than day prior. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than day prior.
Cases
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Linn (16), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).