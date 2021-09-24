PORTLAND — There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,682, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,113 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 320,990.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 855, which is 30 fewer than day prior. There are 268 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than Thursday.
There are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 645 total (9% availability) and 373 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,198 (9% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 9,167 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 23.
The seven-day running average is now 7,502 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,943,192 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,896,037 doses of Moderna and 212,735 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,721,546 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,488,494 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 related deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (38), Clackamas (153), Clatsop (10), Columbia (32), Coos (48), Crook (38), Curry (2), Deschutes (162), Douglas (53), Grant (11), Harney (24), Hood River (6), Jackson (90), Jefferson (42), Josephine (22), Klamath (58), Lake (24), Lane (171), Lincoln (18), Linn (148), Malheur (28), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (275), Polk (33), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (93), Union (32), Wallowa (8), Wasco (24), Washington (161) and Yamhill (76).
Oregon’s 3,662nd COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,663rd COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept.12 and died on Sept. 23 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,664th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,665th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 17 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,666th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Sept. 4 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,667th COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,668th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,669th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 20 her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,670th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept.16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,671st COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,672nd COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 18 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,673rd COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 22 PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,674th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 11 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,675th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,676th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sept. 18 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,677th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,678th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,679th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 22 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,680th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 22 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,681st COVID-19 related death is a 30-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,682nd COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 22 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.