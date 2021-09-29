Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,771 the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 328,184.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 811, which is 11 fewer than Tuesday. There are 235 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Tuesday.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 631 total (9% availability) and 345 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,218 (8% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 11,372 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 28. Of this total, 6,366 were administered on Sept. 28: 1,586 were initial doses, 1,562 were second doses and 133 were third doses. The remaining 5,006 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 28.
The seven-day running average is now 7,079 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,976,193 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,903,293 doses of Moderna and 214,562 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (53), Crook (24), Curry (10), Deschutes 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Linn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Polk (95), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182) and Yamhill (46)
Oregon’s 3,727th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,730th COVID-19 related death is a 34-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Sept. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Klamath County has now reported 97 COVID-19 related deaths.