PORTLAND — There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,394, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 294,392.
Weekly breakthrough case report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 80.7% of the 13,798 reported COVID-19 cases between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,657 breakthrough cases, accounting for 19.3% of the week’s cases.
Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately five times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 4.9% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The median age of the people who died was 80. To date, there have been 16,417 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
The median age of the breakthrough cases during this period was 48. Seventy-four breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 55 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,150, which is 12 more than day prior. There are 288 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine fewer than day prior.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 641 total (9% availability) and 307 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,354 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 11,733 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 8. Of this total, 4,890 were administered on Sept. 8: 2,511 were initial doses and 1,624 were second doses. The remaining 6,843 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 8.
The seven-day running average is now 8,654 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,857,236 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,864,787 first and second doses of Moderna and 203,992 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (27), Clackamas (204), Clatsop (37), Columbia (27), Coos (45), Crook (39), Curry (13), Deschutes (152), Douglas (168), Grant (20), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (190), Jefferson (21), Josephine (90), Klamath (25), Lake (7), Lane (189), Lincoln (18), Linn (134), Malheur (75), Marion (203), Morrow (2), Multnomah (203), Polk (98), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (119), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (52)