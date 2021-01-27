There were 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,924, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 731 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the state total to 140,063.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 14,896 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,943 doses were administered on Jan. 26 and 3,953 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 26.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 340,369 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 600,875 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 302, which is six fewer than Tuesday. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit which is four more than Tuesday.
Weekly COVID-19 reports
OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report showed sharp declines in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the previous week.
OHA reported 4,119 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24, a 48% decrease from the previous week.
There were 229 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a 33% decline from the previous week. COVID-19 deaths also fell dramatically to 74 from last week’s pandemic high of 195.
There were 116,099 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 23. The percentage of positive tests dropped to 5.1%.
People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.
Today’s COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 178 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.
Cases and deaths
Starting Wednesday, OHA will no longer list individual cases of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon in its daily media releases.
Since the first COVID-19 related death was reported in Oregon by OHA on March 14, OHA has listed each of the individuals by county of residence, date of death, date of positive test or symptom onset and if the individuals had underlying conditions.
“Every death from COVID-19 represents a loss, especially for those who knew them best — families, friends and loved ones,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “That is why we have listed each case. Moving forward, we will share aggregated COVID-19 related deaths on OHA’s public dashboards, which are updated daily. As the death toll from the virus has climbed, validating and reporting each death has had an impact on our daily reporting. We will continue to honor the lives of each person lost to the pandemic, but in a different way.”
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (35), Jefferson (7), Josephine (16), Klamath (13), Lake (2), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (115), Morrow (5), Multnomah (118), Polk (21), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wasco (2), Washington (106) and Yamhill (18).