PORTLAND — There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,791 the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,896 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 330,054.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 816, which is five more than Wednesdaay. There are 231 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday.
There are 64 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (10% availability) and 335 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,245 (8% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 11,996 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 29. Of this total, 6,468 were administered on Sept. 29: 1,523 were initial doses, 1,653 were second doses and 131 were third doses. The remaining 5,528 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 29.
The seven-day running average is now 7,270 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,985,884 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,904,960 doses of Moderna and 215,138 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (40), Clackamas (130), Clatsop (13), Columbia (32), Coos (36), Crook (34), Curry (9), Deschutes (161), Douglas (76), Gilliam (1), Grant (18), Harney (10), Hood River (7), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (78), Lake (7), Lane (142), Lincoln (9), Linn (115), Malheur (50), Marion (169), Morrow (7), Multnomah (212), Polk (23), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (102), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (44), Washington (158) and Yamhill (47)
Klamath County has reported 97 total COVID-19 related deaths.