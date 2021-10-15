There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,161, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 348,766.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 563, which is 12 fewer than day prior. There are 136 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 fewer than Thursday.
There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (8% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 14,138 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 14. Of this total, 5,841 were administered on Oct. 14: 1,086 were initial doses; 1,049 were second doses and 3,666 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,297 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 14.
The seven-day running average is now 10,193 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,156,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,927,927 doses of Moderna and 222,453 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,781,985 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,566,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (29), Crook (45), Curry (2), Deschutes (88), Douglas (44), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (56), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (80), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (16), Linn (93), Malheur (32), Marion (125), Morrow (8), Multnomah (148), Polk (16), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (28), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (88) and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 4,142nd COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 13 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,143rd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,144th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,145th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,146th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 8. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,147th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 14 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,148th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,149th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,150th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,151st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,152nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Sept. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,153rd COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 13 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions
Oregon’s 4,154th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 20 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,155th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,156th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,157th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Sept. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,158th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,159th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 13 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,160th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,161st COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.