PORTLAND — There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,115, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 268,401. That marks the latest record high number of new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state. Previously, the record was 2,971 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Aug. 19, 2021.
Newest modeling projects continued increase in cases and hospitalizations
On Friday the Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 forecast.
According to the report, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated at 1.21 on Aug. 11, projecting a slight decline in the estimated growth of new cases from last week’s modeling scenario.
At that level of transmission, the report estimates 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, or 3,000 daily cases and 165 hospitalizations by Sept. 7.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,098, which is 13 more than Thursday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine more than day prior.
There are 40 available adult ICU beds out of 663 total (6% availability) and 305 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,279 (7% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 11,104 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 8,194 doses per day.
As of today, 2,610,916 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,389,358 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (33), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (29), Columbia (26), Coos (88), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (296), Douglas (216), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (11), Hood River (14), Jackson (313), Jefferson (27), Josephine (186), Klamath (41), Lake (2), Lane (298), Lincoln (58), Linn (149), Malheur (34), Marion (317), Morrow (17), Multnomah (243), Polk (104), Tillamook (52), Umatilla (74), Union (15), Wallowa (8), Wasco (26), Washington (227) and Yamhill (67).
Oregon’s 3,096th COVID-19 associated death is a 42-year-old woman from Jackson County who died on Aug. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 3,097th COVID-19 associated death is an 89-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,098th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,099th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,100th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,101st COVID-19 associated death is a 29-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died at Adventist Health Portland. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,102nd COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,103rd COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,104th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,105th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,106th COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug 10 and. died on Aug. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,107th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,108th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,109th COVID-19 associated death is a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,110th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,111th COVID-19 associated death is a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,112th COVID-19 associated death is a 45-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,113th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,114th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,115th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.