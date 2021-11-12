There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,750, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,811 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 378,174.
The 1,811 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the two-day period between Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Nov. 11.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 482, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six fewer than day prior.
There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 267 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,065 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 22,859 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 11.
The seven-day running average is now 15,980 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,399,538 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 17,750 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,111,262 doses of Moderna and 235,091 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,860,653 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,631,923 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (37), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (9), Columbia (26), Coos (11), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (156), Douglas (85), Gilliam (10), Grant (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (95), Jefferson (22), Josephine (37), Klamath (71), Lake (11), Lane (155), Lincoln (25), Linn (133), Malheur (2), Marion (101), Morrow (7), Multnomah (274), Polk (31), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (4), Wasco (8), Washington (165) and Yamhill (68).
Oregon reports 1,008 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 10 and 803 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 11.
Oregon’s 4,731st COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,732nd COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,733rd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,734th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 5 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,735th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,736th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,737th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,738th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov.4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,739th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,740th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,741st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,742nd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,743rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Nov. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,744th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 10 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,745th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,746th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Oct. 22 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,747th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,748th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,749th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 11 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,750th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.