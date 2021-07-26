Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,838, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 993 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 215,853.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 2,517 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 4,557 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,641,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,777,797 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 207, which is 14 more than day prior. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (65), Douglas (59), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (7), Josephine (67), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (3), Linn (67), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (197), Polk (18), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (53), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (8), Washington (79), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (27).
Oregon’s 2,837th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,838th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man from Multnomah county who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.