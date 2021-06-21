There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,756 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 78 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, today bringing the state total to 206,850.
Note: Today’s daily case count is unusually low. Although a low case count is welcome news, OHA is interpreting this with caution. Reported case counts on Mondays are typically the lowest of the week, and some of the Local Public Health Authorities did not process laboratory reports Sunday. The reported number of new cases will be higher tomorrow.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 3,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 11,820 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,439,167 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,705,394 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,789 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 44,606.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is five fewer than day prior. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,072, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 172.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Lane (13), Linn (8), Morrow (1), Multnomah (18), Union (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,755th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2756th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas county who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 20 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.