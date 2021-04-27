There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,488, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 740 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 182,040.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 28,212 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 34,529 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,516,928 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,243,461 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,725 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,188,803 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,753,789 who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 328, which is nine more than day prior. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six less than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,064, which is a 37% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 328.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (80), Douglas (15), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (8), Klamath (45), Lake (4), Lane (67), Lincoln (3), Linn (23), Malheur (8), Marion (48), Multnomah (116), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (114) and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 2,487th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,488th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 22 and died on April 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.