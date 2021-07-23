Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,836, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 613 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 214,869.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 5,968 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 4,496 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,631,883 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 first and second doses of Moderna and 178,213 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 178, which is nine more than day prior. There are 45 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (10), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (28), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (15), Lane (63), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (1), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (71), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (34), Union (11), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (16).
Oregon’s 2,835th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 21 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,836th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths. However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.
In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians.