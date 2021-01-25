There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,882, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 435 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as well on Monday, bringing the state total to 138,587.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 7,390 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,182 doses were administered on Jan. 24 and 1,208 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 24.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 308,051 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 320, which is 10 more than yesterday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (46), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (25), Josephine (10), Lake (4), Lane (36), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (105), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (50) and Yamhill (9).
Here is more information on the deaths reported today:
Oregon’s 1,881st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,882nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.